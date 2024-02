Flex LNG chief executive Oystein Kalleklev believes Qatar may need extra LNG carrier capacity due to the ongoing Red Sea disruption.

With no vessels going through the Suez Canal because of Houthi attacks on shipping, the John Fredriksen company’s boss told an earnings call: “Qatar, they might get a bit short on shipping and need to re-let in some ships in order to have sufficient capacity to move the Qatar volumes to Europe.”