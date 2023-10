Qatar has officially kicked off the start of its massive North Field expansion project — which it dubs the largest in the gas industry’s history — that will add 48 million tonnes per annum of LNG to global supply in three years’ time.

QatarEnergy president and chief executive and minister of state for energy affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said the expansion will raise Qatar’s LNG production from 77-mtpa to 126-mtpa by 2026.