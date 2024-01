LNG shipments from Middle East producing giant QatarEnergy are being delayed by vessels taking the longer route round the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the Red Sea-Suez Canal route where almost 30 merchant vessels have come under attacks.

In a rare but very brief statement, QatarEnergy said: “While the ongoing developments in the Red Sea area may impact the scheduling of some deliveries as they take alternative routes, LNG shipments from Qatar are being managed with our valued buyers.”