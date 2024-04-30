Middle East LNG producer QatarEnergy has inked contracts with shipbuilders and owners to bring the total number of LNG newbuildings it has agreed to take on long-term charter under both phases of its huge ship programme to a colossal 122 vessels worth close to $30bn.

QatarEnergy signed up to 60 vessels in Phase 1, which concluded in 2022, and has to date inked deals on a further 62 ships under its ongoing Phase 2 programme in what must rank as the largest multi-vessel shipbuilding project undertaken.