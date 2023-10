Middle East producer QatarEnergy has moved on to the second of South Korea’s big three shipbuilders, confirming LNG carrier newbuilding berths with Samsung Heavy Industries under its huge ship acquisition project.

Newbuilding sources told TradeWinds that QatarEnergy and its associates have declared at least six of 19 pre-reserved slots under phase two of its shipbuilding project across four yards.

More are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.