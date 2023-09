Middle East producer QatarEnergy has firmed up 17 pre-reserved LNG newbuilding slots worth QAR 14.2bn ($3.9bn) with South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries as it kicks off Phase 2 of its huge LNG carrier acquisition project.

Announcing the slot agreements today, QatarEnergy said the deal marks the start of the second phase of QatarEnergy’s LNG ship acquisition program.