South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries has received its biggest order in its 50-year history — a KRW 4,57tn ($3.45bn) contract to build 15 LNG carriers.

While the Koje-based shipyard would only disclose that the customer is a Middle Eastern shipowner, multiple shipbuilding sources named LNG producer QatarEnergy as the counterparty.

TradeWinds first reported details of QatarEnergy’s plans to order 15 carriers of 174,000 cbm each in January.