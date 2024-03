QatarEnergy has taken its landmark LNG newbuilding haul past 100 vessels with contracts for 19 ships confirmed today.

Four shipowners shared the spoils as the latest round of deals were signed in Doha this weekend.

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, president and CEO of QatarEnergy, said in a statement the development was a significant milestone and marked the conclusion of the conventional sized vessels portion of the project.