A refinery owner turned shipowner is said to be helping Singapore-listed Yangzijiang Shipbuilding to break into the newbuilding market for very large ethane carriers.

Industry players said the Chinese shipyard bagged an order for three 99,000-cbm vessels, dubbed VLECs, from Singapore-headquartered SP Chemicals, also known as Singpu Chemicals.

Gas players say SP Chemicals has until now been operating one to two VLECs chartered from Chinese owner Pacific Gas.