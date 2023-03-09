Russia exported almost 90% of its production from its Arctic-based Yamal LNG project to Europe in 2022, according to data from Norway’s Centre for High North Logistics (CHNL).

Figures provided to TradeWinds show that Russia exported 281 shipments from the Novatek-led Yamal LNG — the country’s largest liquefaction facility, with 251 of these being delivered to European terminals.

The total is a rise on the 263 voyages logged for 2021 when 219 shipments went to European terminals and the 254 total for 2020 which saw 221 cargoes discharged in Europe.