Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has teamed up with Kongsberg Maritime to develop a design for an autonomous 174,000-cbm LNG carrier.

“The project target to improve safety and efficiency through use of autonomous, remote, and low emission technology,” said the two companies in a joint statement.

Samsung will be the system integrator with overall design responsibility, while Kongsberg will be responsible for the integrated solution designs and have the role of a strategic partner.

“We are pleased to announce our joint development project agreement to develop the next generation LNG Carrier with advanced digital technology, as we take a significant step towards the future of maritime transportation,” said Kongsberg Marine president Lisa Edvardsen Haugan.

“Through the integration of autonomous, remote and eco-friendly technology, we aim to enhance safety and efficiency, setting new standards for the industry.”

Haugen said the project represents the two companies’ commitment to driving innovation in the maritime sector and to delivering a sustainable and prosperous future.

SHI’s chief technology officer Haeki Jang said the autonomous LNG carrier design would reduce operational risk and costs.

“As the shipbuilding and shipping industries become increasingly digitised, we are committed to continuing to develop cutting-edge digital technology for ship applications,” said Jang.

SHI said it completed a demonstration of its autonomous navigation technology using a 9,000-ton ship last year.

The Koje-based shipyard added that it has been developing cybersecurity solutions for autonomous ships using blockchain technology and introducing innovative autonomous operation technology.

Samsung is one of the leading LNG carrier newbuilding specialists, with 80 of the gas carriers on its orderbook, according to VesselsValue.