South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries is anticipating that its contract to build a further 10 Arc7 LNG carrier hulls and assist in ship construction at Russia’s Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex for newbuildings to serve Novatek’s Arctic LNG 2 project could be cancelled.
Latest Jobs
Samsung Heavy Industries hints at Russian LNG carrier contract cancellation
Market interest is also focused on three vessels for Russia at Hanwha Ocean
30 August 2023 9:22 GMT Updated 30 August 2023 13:01 GMT
By
in London