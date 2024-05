Energy giant Gazprom is using its floating storage and regasification unit to export LNG.

The 170,000-cbm Marshal Vasilevskiy (built 2018) has loaded a cargo of gas from the group’s Portovaya LNG plant in the Baltic Sea, data from LSEG shows.

The FSRU normally supplies LNG to the Russian Baltic enclave of Kaliningrad, to ensure energy security in case of pipeline disruption.