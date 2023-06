Industry lobby group SEA-LNG is urging the International Maritime Organization to look at a well-to-wake full lifecycle approach when it draws up its regulations for greenhouse gas emissions in shipping.

In a note ahead of the IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee 80 meeting, SEA-LNG said the IMO should “resist picking technology winners”.

It said the regulations should be goal-based and technology-neutral with the ambition of achieving convergence between global and regional measures.