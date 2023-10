Canadian shipbuilder and repair company Seaspan has inked a memorandum of understanding with energy company AES Corp on providing LNG bunkering services for vessels transiting the Panama Canal.

Inking the MOU at the LNG Global Forum in Cartagena in Colombia on Tuesday, the companies said the collaboration would also explore options to provide this and similar services in markets within the region of AES’ Costa Norte LNG terminal, which is under construction in Colon, Panama.