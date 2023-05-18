A shipment of Russian LNG that was originally destined to be the first cargo for Karpowership and Mitsui OSK Lines joint venture’s floating storage and regasification unit and powership pairing in Senegal has altered course for Brazil before being landed at the idle West African facility.

Kpler data shows Karpowerhip’s 154,472-cbm LNG carrier Karadeniz LNGT Powership Anatolia (ex-LNG Unity, built 2006) is now due to arrive in Rio de Janeiro on 25 May.

Since leaving Kaliningrad, where it took on LNG volumes in a ship-to-ship transfer operation from Gazprom’s 174,100-cbm FSRU Marshal Vasilevskiy (built 2018), the LNG carrier had listed its destination as Dakar, in Senegal, where it had been due to arrive this week.