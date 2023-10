Energy major Shell has put its latest LNG bunker vessel (LNGBV) to work in Jamaica as the company grows its alternative fuelling network in the region.

In a social media post, Shell general manager and global head of downstream LNG Tahir Faruqui said the 18,000-cbm LNGBV newbuilding New Frontier 2, which is owned by South Korea’s Pan Ocean, completed its inaugural LNG ship-to-ship operation in Portland Bight, Jamaica.