A group of non-profit and private-sector players has formed a new alliance to ship the first cargo of hydrogen or hydrogen derivatives from the US to Europe.

The Transatlantic Clean Hydrogen Trade Coalition (H2TC), endorsed by Shell and Trafigura, has set a target date of 2026 for the debut shipment.

Launched by decarbonisation group The Mission Possible Partnership (MPP), the alliance also aims to facilitate trade of more than 3m tonnes per year of hydrogen-derived ammonia and methanol on the route from the US Gulf coast to northern Europe by 2030.