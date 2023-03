Energy major Shell completed 250 ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operations in 2022.

According to the company’s Energy Transition Progress Report 2022, Shell said it provided LNG to ships at 15 ports in 10 countries.

The major said LNG helps decarbonise power, shipping and commercial road transport.

Shell’s report detailed that it delivered 194 LNG cargoes to Europe in 2022, which it said was almost five times its usual average.