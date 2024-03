Shipowner names have started to emerge for what look set to be at least 62 LNG carrier newbuildings that QatarEnergy plans to build under Phase 2 of its huge ship acquisition project for more than 120 vessels and counting.

Qatari shipowner Nakilat’s name features prominently with a total of 35 vessels, along with the names of several Chinese owners, reflecting Qatar’s sales ambitions for its new LNG volumes.