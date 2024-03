Details of the bidders competing for a charter from French energy major TotalEnergies fuelling arm to back a large LNG bunker vessel newbuilding have started to filter out into the market.

Those following the tender process closely named the five shortlisted parties for the business as Dutch shipowner Anthony Veder, small-scale LNG company Avenir LNG, Spain’s maritime-focused Grupo Ibaizabal, Japanese shipping giant Mitsui OSK Lines and Bernhard Schulte of Germany.