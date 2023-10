Shipowners are increasingly turning to spot LNG bunkering deals for dual-fuel ships in a volatile market, according to Integr8 Fuels.

The Navig8 Group-backed fuel supply company said its LNG desk has recently traded several stems as price fluctuations encourage buyers to seek prompt supplies to manage their risk.

Integr8 explained that when strike action was announced by workers at two Chevron LNG plants in Australia last month, it sent shockwaves through the LNG market.