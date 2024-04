Shipowner Sinokor Merchant Marine has put a 17-year-old LNG carrier up for sale which it bought less than one year ago.

Brokers are circulating the 154,472-cbm LNG Alliance (ex-Gaselys, built 2007) on the market.

Sinokor finalised the vessel purchase in June 2023 after some protracted negotiations with seller French energy major TotalEnergies and its vessel partner Japan’s NYK.