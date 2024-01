South Korean shipowner Sinokor Merchant Marine is on the hunt for a charterer for its first speculatively contracted LNG carrier newbuilding.

Shipping sources said the 174,000-cbm Pacific Success, the first in a series of four newbuildings, is scheduled to be named at Samsung Heavy Industries on 3 March.

Brokers said the vessel, which is fitted with an X-DF propulsion system, is currently open but the owner is seeking a time charter of between three and five years.