Six ice-breaking LNG carriers under-construction in South Korea for Novatek’s Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia could end up working as floating storage and regasification units.

On a Vortexa-run webinar entitled “The Future of LNG in Russia”, independent LNG operations specialist Medhdy Touil said it would be difficult to find an alternative buyer for these vessels — three of which were contracted by Mitsui OSK Lines with Hanwha Ocean taking over the ownership of the remaining trio after cancelling Russian owner Sovcomflot’s contracts on the other three.