Italian group Snam’s latest floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) project has run into strong local opposition.

The 170,000-cbm Golar Tundra (built 2015) arrived in the small Tuscan town of Piombino last month to feed gas into the grid for at least three years.

But residents, the mayor and environmental activists have set out to block its deployment, The Guardian reported.

The FSRU is seen as vital to reducing Italy’s reliance on Russian gas.