Solvang is indeed the shipowner behind an order for five VLGC newbuildings in South Korea, with the vessels destined for a tie-up with Gunvor.

The Stavanger-based owner and Swiss commodities trader announced on Thursday the creation of a joint venture to operate the quintet, with the vessels on long-term charter to Gunvor’s shipping arm, Clearlake Shipping.

“Gunvor’s partnership with Solvang demonstrates our commitment to investing in the future of shipping with the latest, most environmentally responsible vessels,” said Gunvor head of naphtha and LPG Frederic Meeus.