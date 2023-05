A new South Korean-designed LNG cargo containment system has been rolled out with the delivery of a bunker vessel.

The 7,500-cbm newbuilding Blue Whale, which was named on Wednesday, has been built at Hyundai Heavy Industries and fitted with a KC-2 membrane-type cargo system, South Korea’s Ministry of Trade Industry and Energy said.

The KRW 55.3bn ($41.7m) vessel is the first ship to be trialled with KC-2 tanks, which is the next version of the KC-1 system designed by Korea Gas (Kogas).