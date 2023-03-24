Shipbroker Simpson Spence Young (SSY) is moving its growing LNG team into China with a Beijing-based hire.

The UK-headquartered company announced on Friday that former BRS broker Justin Wang will join the global SSY LNG team from April 2023.

Wang's appointment means SSY will be the first shipbroker with an active LNG representative in the Chinese capital, the brokerage said.

He will focus on further expanding SSY’s LNG presence in the region, backed up by the current 10-person team that is based in London, Singapore, and Stamford in the US, with business development in Madrid & Mumbai.