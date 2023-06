Clarksons Research has calculated that steam turbine LNG carriers are sailing at the lowest speeds on record, in response to a weaker freight rate environment.

The fleet averaged 14 knots in May, down from 14.1 knots in April and 14.5 knots in January.

“This comes partly on the back of weaker LNG carrier spot market conditions due to seasonal demand trends and strong gas inventory levels in Europe,” Clarksons Research said.