Swedish shipowner Stena is floating its LNG shipping business for sale in a tight newbuilding market where prices are at record levels and mid to long-term vessel demand is bullish.

A teaser sales document provided to TradeWinds in answer to questions details that Stena has recently received “unsolicited expressions of interest” from parties interested in acquiring the company’s LNG carriers and technology business.

As a result of the approach, Stena has decided to look at the alternatives for selling all or part of the business.