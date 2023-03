Norwegian tanker and terminals group Stolt-Nielsen has sold out of LNG carrier owner Cool Company (CoolCo) for a profit.

In February last year, the Oslo-listed company bought 1m shares in the Golar LNG spin-off now led by Idan Ofer’s Eastern Pacific Shipping, giving it a 2.5% holding.

Stolt-Nielsen said on Thursday that during its December to February first quarter, 923,565 shares were offloaded for a gain of $2.5m.