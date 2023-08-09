Renewables producer Axpo has inked a ten-year deal with Italy’s Gas and Heat to charter an LNG bunkering vessel (LNGBV).
Swiss-headquartered Axpo said the 7,500-cbm vessel will be built at the San Giorgio del Porto Shipyard.
Company will take on Italian newbuilding for 10 years from 2025 with eyes on it switching to bio-LNG and ammonia transport
Renewables producer Axpo has inked a ten-year deal with Italy’s Gas and Heat to charter an LNG bunkering vessel (LNGBV).
Swiss-headquartered Axpo said the 7,500-cbm vessel will be built at the San Giorgio del Porto Shipyard.