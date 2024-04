Knutsen OAS Shipping’s deputy boss, Synnove Seglem, has taken over as the Norwegian group’s managing director.

She replaces long-serving Nils Kristian Strom, who has retired.

The Haugesund-based company, whose main shareholder is her father, Trygve Seglem, controls LNG carriers and shuttle tankers.

The new chief, 43, told the Haugesund Avis daily that with large new construction projects and increasing environmental requirements, she is looking forward to Knutsen OAS’ future.