A Taiwanese shipowner is being linked to the sale of a 20-year-old steam turbine-driven LNG carrier controlled by BW LNG.

Shipping industry sources named bulk carrier owner Taiwan’s Eddie Steamship as the buyer of the 138,028-cbm BW Everett (built 2003), which is one of the oldest in a fleet of 11 steamships for BW LNG.

They said a price of $45m has been negotiated for the vessel.