Following 18 lucrative sales of some of its oldest oil tankers since the spring of 2022, major Greek owner Thenamaris could be seeking to repeat the trick with LPG carriers.

London brokers are reporting that the Nikolas Martinos-led company has agreed to divest the 38,000-cbm Seaspeed (built 2017) for $55.7m.

This is the second LPG ship that Thenamaris took when it started building a footprint in the LPG carrier arena six years ago.