Around 30 LNG carrier newbuildings delivering until the end of 2027 remained uncommitted for charter business at the end of the first quarter of this year, according to shipbroker Howe Robinson Partners.

In its LNG desk’s first Quarterly Market Review of 2023, the broker said tenders are “ongoing” for LNG vessels with delivery dates in 2026 and particularly into 2027, which could remove some of the two-stroke tonnage from this list of currently open ships.

Howe Robinson said the LNG orderbook is now concentrated on berths for vessels delivering in 2027, with “very few available slots remaining”.