TotalEnergies expects to deploy a new LNG bunker vessel on the US west coast by 2027 and a second for its freshly sanctioned Oman project a year later.

Speaking to TradeWinds in Amsterdam, Louise Tricoire — who has been promoted to head a new division overseeing the energy major’s marine and aviation fuelling businesses — said it is positioning a time-chartered unit on the US west coast with a reliable supply of competitively priced LNG close by.