Energy major TotalEnergies, containment system designer GTT, ship design company LMG Marine and class society Bureau Veritas are joining forces to develop a 150,000-cbm capacity liquid hydrogen (LH 2 ) carrier concept design.

The four partners have signed an agreement for a Joint Development Project (JDP).

Under this TotalEnergies will work on defining specifications for the vessel, including its operational profile.

GTT said it will design the membrane containment system, giving consideration to the constraints related to liquefied hydrogen.