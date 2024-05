By 2030 up to 40 new LNG bunker vessels (LNGBVs) will be needed to handle anticipated demand from LNG-fuelled vessels, according to TotalEnergies Marine Fuels.

Speaking at the 11th LNG Bunkering & Future Fuel Global Summit 2024 in Amsterdam the global sales and business development director for the French energy major’s fuelling arm Denis Bonhomme said there will be a nominal demand from shipping for 9 million tonnes of LNG fuel by 2025, depending on which fuels dual-fuelled vessels sail on.