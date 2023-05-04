John Fredriksen-controlled Flex LNG more than tripled the number of European port calls it made in 2022 which set back the company’s target for its Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) rating.

In the company’s ESG Report 2022, which it published on Wednesday, Flex said: “Based on our 2022 emissions data verified by DNV, our owned fleet would achieve an overall weighted average carbon intensity rating of B under the CII.”

Flex said it is committed to a CII A-rating for its 13-vessel LNG carrier fleet.