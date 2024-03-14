Fewer LNG carriers may be required than currently anticipated if the US’ “temporary” pause on permitting for LNG projects continues, according to US consultants and broker Poten & Partners.

In a piece carried in the brokerage’s LNG World Markets, Poten said the US’s decision to pause the issuing of non-free-trade-agreement (FTA) permits could potentially affect approvals and extensions for 21 pre-final investment decision (FID) LNG export projects

The developments have a combined capacity of just over 237 million tonnes per annum of LNG and are at various stages of development in the US and Mexico.