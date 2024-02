January’s decision by US President Joe Biden’s administration to put a hold on approvals for new LNG projects will have a “significant impact” on LNG markets post-2027, according to US broker and consultant Poten & Partners.

On a webinar, Poten global head of business intelligence Jason Feer said the US Department of Energy’s pause on LNG export project permitting will create a “major problem” that will hit most liquefaction under development.