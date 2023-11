Russia’s next-up liquefaction project Arctic LNG 2 has been sanctioned by the US as it moves to limit the country’s energy production and exports in the fallout from its invasion of Ukraine.

In sweeping additions to its sanctions list, the US Department of State, working with the Department of the Treasury, has designated Arctic LNG 2 — the operating company of Russian energy company Novatek’s under-construction liquefaction project — as a sanctioned entity.