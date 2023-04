Deliveries of new VLGCs are being pushed back due to shipyard delays, giving owners hope of a smaller impact on freight rates, according to Norwegian shipbroker Fearnleys.

LPG advisor Mia Groeng told the company’s shipping and energy conference that short-term earnings may take a hit from newbuilding handovers, but long-term the sector is looking “very good”.

High levels of congestion in the Panama Canal and increased production worldwide is supporting shipping operations, she argued.