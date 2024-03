US-based WaveCrest Energy is seeking market feedback on a planned LNG regasification terminal in the Port of Teesside in the north-east of the UK in preparation for a capacity auction for the project this year.

The planned Teesside Flexible Regas Port would comprise onshore LNG regasification equipment along with 2,000 cbm to 10,000 cbm of buffer storage and be connected to a dedicated marine jetty that would be able to accommodate most sizes of visiting LNG carriers.