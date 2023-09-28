Swiss-headquartered WinGD has won approval in principle (AiP) from classification society Lloyd’s Register for a two-stroke ammonia engine in what the marine power company is claiming as a world first.

WinGD said the AiP was granted for its X-DF-A dual-fuel range ammonia engines.

The company said the first engine to be developed, the 52-bore X52DF-A, will be available for delivery from the fourth quarter of 2024 — earlier than its recent comments indicated — and applies to a range of vessels including gas carriers and bulkers.