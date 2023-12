LNG carriers look set to end 2023 with more of a whimper than the bang of record spot charter rates seen a year ago. But which direction are they headed for 2024?

Asked about the charter market, one shipowner said: “It’s anyone’s guess,” going on to describe the outlook for the sector as “clear as mud”.

“For all I know, it could fall off a cliff,” he said, “but that cliff won’t last very long.”