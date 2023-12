Bunker traders in South Africa say they have enough marine fuel stocks for the large number of ships diverted away from the Red Sea and currently heading for the southern tip of Africa.

Forced to extend their voyages between Asia, the Middle East and Europe by as much as two weeks to avoid the threat posed to shipping by Houthi rebels, many will be required to stop off in a South African port to top up their bunker tanks so that they can complete their voyage.