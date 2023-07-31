Scrap prices in the Indian subcontinent continued their slow but steady decline over the past week due to low steel plate demand and the issues over letters of credit and foreign currency access that have plagued Bangladesh and Pakistan for most of this year.
Chinese bulker shipowners purge panamaxes as scrap prices continue to fall
Brokers and cash buyers say prices will remain depressed until demand for scrap steel recovers after monsoon season
31 July 2023 3:55 GMT Updated 31 July 2023 8:04 GMT
By
in Singapore